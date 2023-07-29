Southern Tier girls’ basketball team starts BCANY tournament with a win

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WBNG) - It’s the eleventh year of the Basketball Coaches Association of New York Summer Hoops Festival which features teams representing different regionals all over the state.

The Southern Tier team is an All-Star roster of the best players from Section Four. The team is comprised of twelve players from twelve different schools.

The team began play this afternoon against the Central Region and after trailing 11-0, they came back to win 64-62.

“It felt really good to play with a bunch of girls I play with against in school ball, during the school season. Just being able to play against different girls and come together and play with people you usually play against is really fun. So it was a really good start to the tournament. There’s still a lot left of the tournament. There’s a lot left to be played but it was a good start,” said Southern Tier guard Sophia Bonnell.

“We’re going to have fun. We want to compete at the highest level possible and show what Section 4 has to offer. We have some incredible student-athletes that perform at a very high level so you can’t ask for anything better than that,” added Southern Tier coach Luke McEvoy.

The team continues play on Saturday in day two of the tournament.

