Southern Tier girls’ and boys’ teams continue winning on day two of BCANY Summer Hoops Festival

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WBNG) - During the second day of the Basketball Coaches Association of New York Summer Hoops Festival, both the boys’ and girls’ teams representing the Southern Tier continued to win.

In the girls’ first game, they beat Long Island 53-42. Then, in their second, they followed it up with a 65-55 victory over Mid Hudson. Cha Gardner had a team-high 15 points while Adriana Fontana and Ava Cirigliano added ten apiece.

Then, in their final game of the day, the girls’ team won big 57-40 over Buffalo. Fontana had a game-high 13 points in the win. This is the first time a Southern Tier girls’ squad has gone undefeated in pool play as this year’s team is now 5-0 in the tournament.

“We’re all just connected so good. Everyone is playing so good together. It’s great team basketball. No one is selfish. We always look for the extra player and try to get everyone involved. It’s just a great place to be a part of,” said Southern Tier guard Ellie Clearwater.

“It’s been great. We play together in our section so we know each other. I think we’re meshing together really well even though we don’t play together all season. I think we’re doing really good. We’re feeling great. We’re feeling really confident going into the championship and I think we’re going to win tomorrow,” added Southern Tier guard Sugar Williams.

The team will play Central in the semifinals on Sunday at 8:30 a.m.

On the boys’ side, the Southern Tier team entered today 1-1 after splitting their first two games on Friday.

Today, they began with a 78-72 win over Nassau in their first game. They followed that up with a come-from-behind 69-66 win over Capital.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.