“Taste of Chenango” celebrates food and agriculture unique to Chenango County

NORWICH (WBNG) -- Chenango County Tourism and Commerce Chenango hosted the first-ever “Taste of Chenango” event on Saturday.

The free event featured more than 50 vendors selling food and agricultural products unique to Chenango County.

“I think it’s really important to focus on the exceptional restaurants, agriculture and the talent that we have in our community,” said Event Planner Mindy Chawgo.

The event was not only a great opportunity to enjoy some food but was also a celebration of the greater Chenango County community. Many of the vendors were happy to join in on the fun.

“We’re just here to love on our community, and we have this opportunity to just get out here with our community love on them, give free popsicle sticks on a hot, muggy day as well as free temporary tattoos for kids we know they love them,” said City Church of Norwich Pastor Zach Thorp.

Taste of Chenango was sponsored by Chobani as a way to give back to the community. Chawgo said they are hoping to bring back the event next year.

