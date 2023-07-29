A touch of fall this week!

**SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH UNTIL 9 PM**

(WBNG)

Tonight: Cloudy early before decreasing clouds. Less humid. Low: 53-60.

Sunday: Partly-to-mostly sunny. Not as humid. High: 73-77.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Cool. Low: 50-58.

Monday: Nice mix of sun and clouds. Late-day showers are possible. Chance of rain 30%. High: 76. Low: 55.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds and cool. High: 73. Low: 50.

Wednesday: Sunny with some clouds. High: 75. Low: 57.

Thursday: Sunshine early before increasing clouds. High: 81. Low: 61.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 74. Low: 60.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. High: 75. Low: 54.

Forecast Discussion:

Strong, to even severe storms will continue to move across the area until the early evening. Some of these storms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Once the cold front leaves the Southern Tier, skies will gradually clear, allowing for partly cloudy conditions. It will be noticeably less humid as well. Lows will fall into the mid-50s.

High pressure will build in for Sunday, allowing sunshine and much cooler temperatures. Highs will reach into the mid-70s. Lows Sunday will fall into mid-50s under mainly clear skies.

Most of Monday will be dry, but a weak upper-level disturbance will give us the chance to see a few late afternoon showers and even a rumble of thunder or two. Highs will be in the mid-70s. High pressure will remain in control Tuesday-Thursday, with temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday in the mid-70s with sun and clouds, while Thursday will see highs in the low-80s with increasing clouds in the afternoon ahead of the next system Friday.

Showers will develop as a low-pressure system moves across the region Friday. Highs will be cool, with highs in the low-to-mid 70. Sunshine returns on Saturday, with highs once again in the mid-70s.

