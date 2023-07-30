Car show helps raise awareness for Crohn’s and Colitis Disease for the second year in a row

PORT CRANE (WBNG) - The 2nd Annual Community for Crohn’s and Colitis Car Show was a big hit on Sunday, as people came out to not only check out the unique cars but to also support those struggling with Crohn’s and Colitis.

Rory Sisson is the founder for this car show. She shares a personal connection with the event.

“I was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease at 15 years old,” Sisson said. “Ever since I’ve had this drive to bring awareness to the community.”

Sisson joined forces with Paul Cartie, who came to the car show as a spectator last year. He also has Crohn’s and decided to get involved with the car show as a way to spread awareness about the disease.

“Crohn’s Disease is a silent disease in that you suffer kind of alone,” Cartie said. “There are no obvious signs that you are sick unless you are actively in the hospital.”

Cartie said he has thankfully never been hospitalized but he does have the occasion painful flare up. Sisson, however, has dealt with the toll of hospitalization more than once.

“I was hospitalized two times and did almost lose my life both times,” Sisson said. “So it’s something that’s very important to me, and I know a lot of people with Crohn’s as well.”

The mission of this car show is to educate the community about Crohn’s and Colitis, as well as inform those with the disease about helpful resources in our community.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.