Comfortable weather for most of the week

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6pm newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool with areas of fog. Low: 48-56

Monday: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late PM shower or two. Thunder possible. High: 71-77

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 48-54

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather is expected tonight and we’ll be off to a comfortable start for the new work week.

Monday looks to be pretty quiet, but a pocket of cool air above our heads could lead to a few showers in the afternoon and evening. The chance of rain is low, at around 30%. The same thing is in place Tuesday, but the chance of a shower is around 20%.

Midweek looks quiet with a surface high pressure settling in over us.

Late week, unsettled weather returns for a few days. The rain chance Thursday is 30% but increases to 60% Friday. It becomes a bit more humid, too.

As of Sunday evening, next weekend looks pleasant with highs in the 70s to around 80.

Comfortable weather for most of the week
