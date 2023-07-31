Art studio ‘Creative Hive’ teaches children about culture through art

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- As children spend the summer away from the classroom, the “Creative Hive,” an art studio in Binghamton, gives them the opportunity to learn in an interactive way by hosting week-long art camps for ages 8 and up.

Each week of camp has a different theme the artwork is focused on. From July 31 to Aug. 4, the theme is “Around the World,” where over the course of five days, children learn about art and cultures from different corners of the globe. Each day students “travel” to a different place and learn how culture inspires unique artwork.

Monday’s focus was Mexico and South America where participants made Mola’s, a hand-embroidered design found on women’s blouses in Mexico.

Artist and Owner of the Creative Hive Danielle White said these themed art camps are a good way to keep children engaged and learning while on summer break.

“I wanted to bring something different into the community,” said White. “I like to bring in a lot of different mediums, incorporate different artists and techniques that they can use so they can learn a whole variety of different ways to create art and express themselves.”

Throughout the week, participants will have completed more than 20 projects that will be displayed in the gallery room of the Creative Hive. White said displaying their work gives the children a sense of pride and accomplishment for their hard work.

“I think that kids sometimes get deterred with art because it’s not always positive,” said White. “Children can get critiqued more than they should with their art so I’m here to be a positive encouragement and tell all of them to express themselves through whatever medium we’re using.”

Fifth-grade participant Abby Harlow said she loves how this camp allows her to discover, learn and make new things.

“I’m here because I love drawing and just making art and it’s really fun,” said Harlow. “This week I’m really excited about what other things and other countries that aren’t here that we could make and learn about.”

White said it feels surreal to have children want to spend their week making art and having fun at the Creative Hive.

“Their self-expression is shining through, so their personality gets to shine through,” said White.

There are three more weeks of summer art camp left at the Creative Hive. For more information and to sign up go here.

