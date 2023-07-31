Binghamton man admits to having loaded illegal handgun after fleeing police

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the guilty plea of a man for attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a felony.

The district attorney’s office said Michael J. Brown, 28, of Binghamton, admitted that he possessed a loaded illegal .380 caliber handgun in Binghamton on March 25, 2022.

The office said Brown was seen by a Binghamton Police Officer driving on Thrope Street in the city. He was stopped due to an outstanding warrant on an unrelated charge. When police pulled his car over, Brown fled on foot but he was quickly apprehended by officers who found him in possession of the weapon.

The office noted that Brown has a previous felony conviction for attempted burglary in the second degree in 2019.

He will be sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. His scheduling date is Oct. 27.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.