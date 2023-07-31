Civil Air Patrol to assist with safety at 2023 Spiedie Fest

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Civil Air Patrol will be assisting at the 2023 Spiedie Festival.

Cadets from the Civil Air Patrol’s New York Wing will assist at the festival with safety around hot air balloon launches and night glows, which is when the balloons remain grounded but are lit up to be displayed.

The cadets will help keep people safe at crosswalks throughout Otsiningo Park in the Town of Dickinson.

A Civil Air Patrol hot air balloon from Indiana will also participate in Spiedie Fest and the cadets will have a chance for Orientation Flights in it throughout the festival.

The Civil Air Patrol will also have an information booth in the park for anyone who is interested in learning more about the program.

Cadets are ages 12 and older.

The annual Spiedie Fest will run from Aug. 4 to 6. For more information about it, follow this link. WBNG will have a booth on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. where the community can meet the on-air talent.

