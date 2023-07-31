Comfortable and quiet for most of the week

(WBNG)
By Connor Thompson
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:06 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today: Nice mix of sun and clouds. Late-day showers are possible. Chance of rain 30%. High: 69-76.

(WBNG)

Tonight: Mainly clear and cool. Low: 47-55.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds and cool. Slight chance of showers. Chance of rain 20%. High: 67-73.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 46-53.

Wednesday: Sunny with some clouds. High: 76. Low: 56.

Thursday: Sunshine early before increasing clouds. Showers late. Chance of rain 30%. High: 80. Low: 62.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and a few thunderstorms. Chance of rain 60%. High: 78. Low: 59.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. High: 77. Low: 58.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 79. Low: 60.

Forecast Discussion:

It will be a quiet day across the region, with plenty of sunshine. There is an isolated chance of a few showers popping up, but rain will be light. Highs will reach into the mid-70s. Skies will be clear overnight, with very cool temperatures, with most spots in the low-50s.

High pressure remains for Tuesday, but some lake-effect rain showers can’t be ruled out. Most of the day will be sunny. Highs will be below average, with highs in the low-70s. Tuesday night will be the coolest night we have seen in a while, with lows in the upper-40s.

Wednesday will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s. Thursday will see mainly dry conditions and highs in the low-80s, but clouds will increase ahead of the next system approaching, leading to the chance of seeing some isolated showers late. A low-pressure system will bring more moisture into the area, setting up rain showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper-70s.

The weekend will be nice, with both days featuring nice sunshine and highs in the upper-70s.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBNG says farewell to Anchor Scott Sasina
Crowd at "Taste of Chenango"
“Taste of Chenango” celebrates food and agriculture unique to Chenango County
The new and old locations for Village of JC municipal offices.
A look inside the new location for Village of Johnson City municipal offices
Endicott’s beloved ‘Cinema Saver’ closes its doors after 30 years
Finding The Good: Turning tragedy into opportunity

Latest News

Check out the ISS
Comfortable weather for most of the week
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6pm newscast.
Comfortable weather for most of the week
A touch of fall this week!
A touch of fall this week!