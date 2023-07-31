Comfortable and quiet for most of the week

Today: Nice mix of sun and clouds. Late-day showers are possible. Chance of rain 30%. High: 69-76.

Tonight: Mainly clear and cool. Low: 47-55.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds and cool. Slight chance of showers. Chance of rain 20%. High: 67-73.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 46-53.

Wednesday: Sunny with some clouds. High: 76. Low: 56.

Thursday: Sunshine early before increasing clouds. Showers late. Chance of rain 30%. High: 80. Low: 62.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and a few thunderstorms. Chance of rain 60%. High: 78. Low: 59.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. High: 77. Low: 58.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 79. Low: 60.

Forecast Discussion:

It will be a quiet day across the region, with plenty of sunshine. There is an isolated chance of a few showers popping up, but rain will be light. Highs will reach into the mid-70s. Skies will be clear overnight, with very cool temperatures, with most spots in the low-50s.

High pressure remains for Tuesday, but some lake-effect rain showers can’t be ruled out. Most of the day will be sunny. Highs will be below average, with highs in the low-70s. Tuesday night will be the coolest night we have seen in a while, with lows in the upper-40s.

Wednesday will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s. Thursday will see mainly dry conditions and highs in the low-80s, but clouds will increase ahead of the next system approaching, leading to the chance of seeing some isolated showers late. A low-pressure system will bring more moisture into the area, setting up rain showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper-70s.

The weekend will be nice, with both days featuring nice sunshine and highs in the upper-70s.

