Endwell native swims across the English Channel, raises money for Mercy House of the Southern Tier

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- An Endwell native recently completed a swim across the English Channel from England to France, raising money for the Mercy House of the Southern Tier.

The swim across the English Channel was the third leg of the Triple Crown of Swimming for Carol Wortman, which saved the most difficult swim for last after Wortman previously swam around Manhattan and from the Catalina Islands to the coast of California.

“I started at 1 a.m. so it was dark out,” said Wortman. “It took me 13 hours and 38 minutes to finish.”

While the swim marked a massive milestone and accomplishment for Wortman, it was also an opportunity to raise money and awareness for, The Mercy House, an organization close to her heart. The Mercy House is a hospice home for people with terminal illnesses.

When reflecting on her more than 20-mile swim, one moment stood out to Wortman: Having to cross the current of the water when approaching France. She said that the most challenging part of the swim gave her motivation in her journey.

“I knew it was going to be a hard push and if I didn’t make it, it’s potentially another three-hour swim to get to another part I could get in,” said Wortman. “That was definitely a turning point because once I started pushing, I just became so energized.”

Upon completing her swim, Wortman was greeted by French locals on the shore.

Wortman said, “Seeing the excitement of the French people on the shoreline was really overwhelming.”

Mercy House of the Southern Tier gave updates on Wortman’s swim throughout her journey. Wortman said reading comments from friends and community members after she finished was a highlight of the experience.

Wortman is planning on another long-distance swim in the near future.

