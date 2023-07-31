Ithaca Police asks for help locating suspect in Commons shooting

(Source: Pixabay)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- The Ithaca Police Department is seeking the public’s help with a shooting investigation.

Ithaca police officers arrived at the west end of the Ithaca Commons after a report of a shooting around 2 a.m. on July 29. Upon arrival police had located two victims who appeared to be shot following a physical altercation.

Police describe the suspect, as a Black male, who fled the area wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and white shoes.

Both victims received surgery and treatment from a regional trauma center with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is on-going and Ithaca Police have asked that any new information be reported to the department.

