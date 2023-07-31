Local leaders call for community to come out for ‘National Night Out’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham joined members of the Binghamton Police Department as well as community leaders Monday at Fairview Park to discuss the details of this year’s “National Night Out”.

National Night Out is an annual and national event that promotes police-community partnerships and safer neighborhoods.

The Binghamton National Night Out Coordinator Reverend Henry Ausby encouraged the community to come out to the special event.

“We want you instead of being criminals to become productive citizens of the city of Binghamton and I’m sure the mayor would like that as well, we believe the best way to get rid of our enemies is to make them our friends,” said Reverend Ausby. “We believe the best way for us to celebrate this is just for all of us to come out together in an environment in one of the parks across the city and come and join all the people involved.”

The program will take place on Aug. 1 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the following City Parks:

Cheri A. Lindsey Memorial Park

Columbus Park

Fairview Park

Recreation Park

