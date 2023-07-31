Seasonal weather continues this week

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool with areas of fog. A stray shower is possible. Low: 48-54

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. 20% chance of a sprinkle or shower. High: 68-73

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with areas of fog. Cool. Low: 47-53

Forecast Discussion:

Showers this evening will taper tonight under partly cloudy conditions. Lows range in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Some fog is likely in the cooler valleys.

The same thing is in place Tuesday, with sun and clouds, slightly below average temperatures, and a small chance of a shower due to some unseasonably cool air above the ground. The chance of a shower is only around 20%. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Midweek looks quiet with a surface high pressure settling in over us. Expect highs to be near 74.

Late week, unsettled weather returns for a few days. The rain chance Thursday is 30% but increases to 60% Friday. It becomes a bit more humid, too, and with that, a few storms could develop.

The weekend looks pleasant with highs in the 70s to around 80.

