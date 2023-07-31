A series of burglaries take over Ithaca businesses, including a coffee shop

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- The City of Ithaca has experienced a series of commercial burglaries in the last five days, according to the Ithaca Police Department.

Ithaca Police said burglaries occurred at the following locations. Money and other items were taken. At one location a vehicle was stolen but it was recovered the next day.

  • July 29. at Buffalo Street Books 215 North Cayuga St.
  • July 29. at Botanist Coffee Shop 1201 North Tioga St.
  • July 28. at Coal Shack Café 143 Maple Ave.
  • July 27. at Perfect Painters 308 Madison St.
  • July 25. at First Presbyterian Church 315 North Cayuga ST.

Police shared this photo of a suspect from one of the above burglaries.

(WBNG)

Authorities said they wanted to remind business owners to not leave money on site and take the necessary steps to deter intruders such as locking doors and windows, leaving outside lights on and activating alarm systems at night if installed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBNG says farewell to Anchor Scott Sasina
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
‘Taste of Chenango’ celebrates food, agriculture unique to Chenango County
The new and old locations for Village of JC municipal offices.
A look inside the new location for Village of Johnson City municipal offices
Binghamton man admits to having loaded illegal handgun after fleeing police

Latest News

Art studio ‘Creative Hive’ teaches children about culture through art
National Night Out Binghamton 2023
A series of burglaries take over Ithaca businesses, including a coffee shop
Caro
Endwell native swims across the English Channel, raises money for Mercy House of the Southern Tier
Endwell native swims across the English Channel, raises money for Mercy House of the Southern Tier