A series of burglaries take over Ithaca businesses, including a coffee shop

ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- The City of Ithaca has experienced a series of commercial burglaries in the last five days, according to the Ithaca Police Department.

Ithaca Police said burglaries occurred at the following locations. Money and other items were taken. At one location a vehicle was stolen but it was recovered the next day.

July 29. at Buffalo Street Books 215 North Cayuga St.

July 29. at Botanist Coffee Shop 1201 North Tioga St.

July 28. at Coal Shack Café 143 Maple Ave.

July 27. at Perfect Painters 308 Madison St.

July 25. at First Presbyterian Church 315 North Cayuga ST.

Police shared this photo of a suspect from one of the above burglaries.

(WBNG)

Authorities said they wanted to remind business owners to not leave money on site and take the necessary steps to deter intruders such as locking doors and windows, leaving outside lights on and activating alarm systems at night if installed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.

