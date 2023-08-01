Comfortable weather for a few more days

Tonight: Mainly clear and chilly. Areas of fog likely. Low: 41-52

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 72-77

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 54-59

Forecast Discussion:

Another cool, clear night is on the way with lows ranging in the 40s to near 50. Thick valley fog is likely by morning.

Midweek looks quiet with a surface high pressure settling in over top of us. Expect highs to be near 74.

For Thursday, the weather turns a bit more unsettled. We expect sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s. The chance of rain and thunder is 30%.

More humidity comes into play Friday and there may be some heavy downpours. The chance of showers and storms is around 60%. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

The weekend looks pleasant with highs in the 70s to around 80. Both days are still shaping up to be dry.

