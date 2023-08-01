Country music duo gets ready to perform at Spiedie Fest

By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Michael Boris is originally from the Southern Tier but moved to Nashville, Tennessee when he was 18 years old. He met AC Jones at a country radio event in Nashville in 2020, the two began a long-distance relationship which led to them getting married later in 2021.

Eventually, their music paths collided, and they created Arbor North. Boris hasn’t performed in the southern tier in almost a decade, so he is thrilled to be back in touch with his roots.

“We’re really excited to share it with everybody, share our original music and a couple of covers that we enjoy too. It’ll be a lot of fun, we’re really excited, we have a very high-energy show planned,” said Boris.

Boris’ dad used to own Peter Boris drum studios where he had over 40 students a week. And that’s where his love for music started.

“My grandmother is actually able to come see us perform too actually which is pretty exciting especially with my dad playing the drums she’ll be able to see her grandson and her son playing the same set. It’s really special all around,” said Boris.

