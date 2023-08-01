Johnson City man arrested on rape charge against 15-year-old

(VNL)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Police Department arrested a man for rape against a minor.

The department said it charged Andrew Hubbard, 36, of Johnson City with rape in the third degree as well as criminal sex act in the third degree. Both charges are class E felonies.

Police received a report of sexual contact between Hubbard and a 15-year-old victim. Detectives conducted interviews and established that the suspect, Hubbard, had previously engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim, authorities said.

Hubbard was eventually brought to the police headquarters and questioned by detectives. He was arrested after the questioning.

He was processed and subsequently brome to Broome County CAP for his arraignment. He was then released from custody in accordance with bail reform laws.

