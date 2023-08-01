‘Johnson City National Night Out’ continues for its 10th year

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- If you and your family are looking for something fun to do Aug. 1 the Johnson City Police Department has you covered.

Johnson City National Night Out will be held in the parking lot of the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage from 5:30 until 7 p.m. with entertainment, food and activities for all ages. For the 10th year, the event will be hosted by the JCPD along with the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage and the Johnson City Neighborhood Club.

Johnson City Police Chief Brent Dodge said it’s important for the community to mingle with the department.

“In these times it’s more important than ever to find ways to connect in positive environments and positive ways so the community knows we are there for them,” Chief Dodge said. “We need to get to know them better and understand them as individuals and they need to understand us as individuals and human beings.”

Chief Dodge said he is excited to see this event come to fruition again this year. He hopes the community takes this great opportunity to have fun while also meeting his officers to grow and connect with them.

“I see it as a tremendous opportunity and a way to give back a little bit and to connect with our community members,” Chief Dodge said. “We work for them and we want to be able to support them and we want to get to know them.”

Dodge said he appreciates all the hard work and can’t wait to see the community come together at the event.

