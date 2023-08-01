Johnson City to reimagine EJ Theme Park into ‘Worker’s Park’

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Changes are being made to redesign the EJ Theme Park next to Your Home Public Library on Main Street in the Village of Johnson City.

These improvements plan to include new lighting, walkways and the installation of greenery in efforts to buffer noise from the street.

Johnson City Mayor Martin Meaney said low traffic in recent years motivated the village to make a change.

“It’s an underutilized green space that we have here in the village, so our vision is to redesign the park and make it a quiet space,” said Meaney.

Meaney said with the village’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative and new housing development the reimagined space will provide a quiet area to sit and reflect.

One of the biggest changes to the space will not be a physical one, but one of historical and sentimental significance. Meaney said the park will be renamed “Worker’s Park” upon the completion of this project.

“EJ was a great benefactor to our area, but Mr. Johnson relied on his workers to help him with his vision,” said Meaney. “We thought it would be appropriate to just call it Worker’s Park for all workers not just the EJ workers but everybody who works today.”

The village plans to have an architect on site soon, but no concrete dates are set for when the project will be completed.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.