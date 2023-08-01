Kopernik Observatory confirms NASA rocket could be seen in the northeast

VESTAL (WBNG) -- NASA’s Antares rocket is planned to launch on Aug. 1 from the Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island, Va., that may be visible throughout the northeast.

The 139 feet tall Antares rocket will carry supplies for astronauts at the International Space Station by the Cygnus spacecraft, according to NASA.

Science Educator for the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center Jeremy Cartie said being able to see big rockets like this one in the northeast is very rare.

“A lot of missions end up flying out of Kennedy Space Center down in Cape Canaveral, Fla., which is too far south for us up here in the northeast,” said Cartie. “So, we often don’t get to see those ones, but this one is flying out of Wallops Island in Virginia which is close enough to us that we might just be able to catch it in the horizon.”

The rocket is set to take off at 8:31 p.m. and is expected to be seen in the north approximately two minutes after.

Cartie said the rocket will be distinguishable to other objects in the sky, such as planes and shooting stars. He said the exhaust will be seen and it will look like a flicker in the sky, almost like a very small flame moving slowly across the horizon.

“You’re really looking for blinking lights for a plane and a shooting star is going to be a quick streak across the sky, so you can make those distinctions,” said Cartie. “With this one, it is going to look like a flickering candlelight.”

Cartie said the rocket will be bright enough to see in the sky, as long as there are no trees in the way, or you are on a hillside in the northeast.

“It’s one of those things that is a direct connection to science happening in real time,” said Cartie. “When we watch a livestream of a big rocket launch like out of Cape Canaveral, we can get very excited about that but there’s nothing like seeing these objects with your own eye.”

