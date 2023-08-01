Man charged with murdering infant with crossbow arraigned in court

NINEVEH, NY (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office said a Nineveh man who was charged with murdering his infant with a crossbow in the Town of Colesville has been arraigned.

Initial investigation from the Broome County Sheriff’s Office revealed that the altercation allegedly occurred between Patrick D. Proefriedt and his wife while she was holding their three-week-old child.

The sheriff’s department said that the broadhead crossbow was fired and struck the child in the upper torso and exited through the armpit before hitting the mother in the chest.

Currently, the defendant is faced with multiple charges including murder, assault and criminal contempt.

Preofriedt pled not guilty in court Tuesday.

