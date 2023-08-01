Owego Police to hold its own ‘National Night Out’

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Owego Police Department will collaborate with various groups to host the 40th anniversary of the National Night Out Tuesday evening.

Owego Police Chief Joseph Kennedy said the community event promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood relationships. The goal is the make neighborhoods safer as well as a more caring place to live and work in.

The free event will include free food, live music, face painting and more.

“Everything at the event is free for whoever wants to come,” said Kennedy. “There’s a dunk tank so that the community can actually get back at some of the officer and dunk them.”

The chief also noted that there would be helicopter landings.

The National Night Out will be held at the Tioga County Fairgrounds from 5 to 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, Johnson City will also have its own National Night Out event. For more information on that, follow this link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Binghamton man admits to having loaded illegal handgun after fleeing police
A series of burglaries take over Ithaca businesses, including a coffee shop
Caro
Endwell native swims across the English Channel, raises money for Mercy House of the Southern Tier
Ithaca Police asks for help locating suspect in Commons shooting

Latest News

Johnson City man arrested on rape charge against 15-year-old
More than 200 tick-related illnesses have been reported so far in 2023 in Tioga County
‘Johnson City National Night Out’ continues for its 10th year
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
Country music duo gets ready to perform at Spiedie Fest