Owego Police to hold its own ‘National Night Out’

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Owego Police Department will collaborate with various groups to host the 40th anniversary of the National Night Out Tuesday evening.

Owego Police Chief Joseph Kennedy said the community event promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood relationships. The goal is the make neighborhoods safer as well as a more caring place to live and work in.

The free event will include free food, live music, face painting and more.

“Everything at the event is free for whoever wants to come,” said Kennedy. “There’s a dunk tank so that the community can actually get back at some of the officer and dunk them.”

The chief also noted that there would be helicopter landings.

The National Night Out will be held at the Tioga County Fairgrounds from 5 to 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, Johnson City will also have its own National Night Out event. For more information on that, follow this link.

