Southern Tier Tuesdays: Child Hunger Outreach Program

By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Child Hunger Outreach Program or CHOP is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.

