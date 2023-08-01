Syracuse football has two players named to Maxwell Award Watch List

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WBNG) - Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader and tight end Oronde Gadsden have both been named to the Maxwell Award Watch List.

The award is given annually to the most outstanding player in college football. Syracuse is one of two schools to have multiple players selected for the 85-player watch list.

Shrader is entering his second season being team captain and is one of only five FBS quarterbacks to have over 5,000 passing yards and over 1,500 rushing yards in their career. He’s been a starter for less than two seasons at Syracuse and already ranks in the top ten in passing yards, completions, and touchdown passes in program history.

Gadsden is coming off one of the best sophomore receiving seasons in program history. He had the most receiving yards of any tight end in the nation last year and was an All-ACC selection.

Syracuse opens their season on September 2nd with a home game against Colgate at 4 p.m.

