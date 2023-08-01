Syracuse football has two players named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader (6) evades a tackle by North Carolina State linebacker...
Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader (6) evades a tackle by North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)(Joshua Bessex | AP)
By Jackson Neill
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WBNG) - Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader and tight end Oronde Gadsden have both been named to the Maxwell Award Watch List.

The award is given annually to the most outstanding player in college football. Syracuse is one of two schools to have multiple players selected for the 85-player watch list.

Shrader is entering his second season being team captain and is one of only five FBS quarterbacks to have over 5,000 passing yards and over 1,500 rushing yards in their career. He’s been a starter for less than two seasons at Syracuse and already ranks in the top ten in passing yards, completions, and touchdown passes in program history.

Gadsden is coming off one of the best sophomore receiving seasons in program history. He had the most receiving yards of any tight end in the nation last year and was an All-ACC selection.

Syracuse opens their season on September 2nd with a home game against Colgate at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBNG says farewell to Anchor Scott Sasina
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Binghamton man admits to having loaded illegal handgun after fleeing police
‘Taste of Chenango’ celebrates food, agriculture unique to Chenango County
The new and old locations for Village of JC municipal offices.
A look inside the new location for Village of Johnson City municipal offices

Latest News

Southern Tier's Zubayr Griffin (10) shoots a free throw during his team's loss in the BCANY...
Southern Tier boys’ and girls’ teams play in BCANY championship games
Southern Tier boys’ and girls’ teams make it to BCANY championship games
The back of a jersey of a Southern Tier boys' basketball player.
Southern Tier girls’ and boys’ teams continue winning on day two of BCANY Summer Hoops Festival
Southern Tier girls’ and boys’ teams continue winning on day two of BCANY Summer Hoops Festival