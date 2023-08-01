Taste of fall!

(WBNG)

Today: Nice mix of sun and clouds. Sprinkles or light showers possible. Chance of rain 20%. High: 67-74.

Tonight: Mainly clear and cool. Patchy fog. Low: 46-54.

Wednesday: Sunny with some clouds. High: 72-78.

Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Low: 53-60.

Thursday: Sunshine early before increasing clouds. PM showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 82. Low: 63.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and a few thunderstorms. Chance of rain 60%. High: 77. Low: 58.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. High: 78. Low: 56.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 82. Low: 62.

Monday: Partial sun with scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 79. Low: 64.

Forecast Discussion:

Another quiet day, with high pressure overhead. With winds out of the north, temperatures will be slightly below average, with highs in the low-70s. Some lake-effect showers are possible, but they will be limited across the region. Lows overnight will once again be cool, with temperatures falling into the upper-40s with patchy fog developing before daybreak.

Wednesday will be sunny and a bit warmer, with highs in the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds begin to build in overnight, with lows falling into the mid-50s. Thursday will see some sun, before clouds take over and showers develop during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low-80s. Friday will see the best chance of showers and thunderstorms as an area of low pressure moves across the region. Highs will reach into the mid-70s.

The weekend is looking dry with plenty of sunshine as high pressure builds in. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will reach the upper-70s and low-80s. Monday will see the return of scattered thunderstorms as a shortwave passes the region. Highs will be in the upper-70s.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.