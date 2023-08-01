Taste of fall!

(WBNG)
By Connor Thompson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
(WBNG)

Today: Nice mix of sun and clouds. Sprinkles or light showers possible. Chance of rain 20%. High: 67-74.

Tonight: Mainly clear and cool. Patchy fog. Low: 46-54.

Wednesday: Sunny with some clouds. High: 72-78.

Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Low: 53-60.

Thursday: Sunshine early before increasing clouds. PM showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 82. Low: 63.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and a few thunderstorms. Chance of rain 60%. High: 77. Low: 58.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. High: 78. Low: 56.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 82. Low: 62.

Monday: Partial sun with scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 79. Low: 64.

Forecast Discussion:

Another quiet day, with high pressure overhead. With winds out of the north, temperatures will be slightly below average, with highs in the low-70s. Some lake-effect showers are possible, but they will be limited across the region. Lows overnight will once again be cool, with temperatures falling into the upper-40s with patchy fog developing before daybreak.

Wednesday will be sunny and a bit warmer, with highs in the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds begin to build in overnight, with lows falling into the mid-50s. Thursday will see some sun, before clouds take over and showers develop during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low-80s. Friday will see the best chance of showers and thunderstorms as an area of low pressure moves across the region. Highs will reach into the mid-70s.

The weekend is looking dry with plenty of sunshine as high pressure builds in. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will reach the upper-70s and low-80s. Monday will see the return of scattered thunderstorms as a shortwave passes the region. Highs will be in the upper-70s.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Binghamton man admits to having loaded illegal handgun after fleeing police
A series of burglaries take over Ithaca businesses, including a coffee shop
Caro
Endwell native swims across the English Channel, raises money for Mercy House of the Southern Tier
Car show helps raise awareness for Crohn’s and Colitis Disease for the second year in a row

Latest News

Small shower chance
Seasonal weather continues this week
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
Seasonable weather continues this week
Comfortable and quiet for most of the week
Comfortable and quiet for most of the week