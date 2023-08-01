More than 200 tick-related illnesses have been reported so far in 2023 in Tioga County

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Tioga County is reporting an increase in tickborne illnesses this summer, particularly anaplasmosis and Lyme disease.

According to reports from the Communicable Disease Electronic Surveillance System, Tioga County has had 173 cases of Lyme Disease and 32 cases of anaplasmosis so far in 2023.

Senior Public Health Educator for Tioga County Kylie Holochak said in comparison, Tioga County had 210 cases of Lyme and 25 cases of anaplasmosis in all of 2022.

“It is a little bit alarming that we’ve seen such large numbers already this year,” said Holochak. “We’re only in the beginning of August so there’s still quite a bit of time left this year to see those numbers increase even more.”

Lyme disease and anaplasmosis are bacterial infections transmitted to humans through the bite of infected deer ticks.

Holochak said serious health complications can occur if Lyme or anaplasmosis is left untreated.

“If you do start having those flu-like symptoms the classic bullseye rash, your fatigued things like that, you really need to contact your healthcare provider and discuss getting on an antibiotic to treat that,” said Holochak. “The earlier that you catch it, the earlier you get treated the better the outcome.”

The health department has a list of following tips to help prevent tick bites:

Avoid grassy, brushy, or wooded areas with high leaf and grass If you are out in these areas, wear long-sleeved, light-colored clothing, especially in highly wooded areas, and walk in the center of trails

Treat boots, camping gear, and clothing with products containing zero-point-five% permethrin Permethrin is an insecticide in the pyrethroid family. Pyrethroids are synthetic chemicals that act like natural extracts from the chrysanthemum flower

Use insect repellent containing DEET, registered by the Environmental Protection Agency or EPA

Examine pets, clothing, and gear for ticks

Carefully check your body for ticks and immediately shower after coming indoors

“We are in a more rural community so it’s not uncommon for a lot of our population to spend a lot of time outside this time of year,” said Holochak. “So really making sure that you’re protecting yourself, protecting the little ones when they’re outside and not forgetting about pets.”

The health department has free tick removal kits that you can pick up at the health department or from your local Town or Village Hall in Tioga County. The tick removal kits include tweezers, an alcohol pad, a band-aid, an educational card on different tickborne illnesses, directions on how to remove a tick and more.

