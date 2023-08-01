What to expect at the 2023 Spiedie Fest

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Multiple speakers gathered around Otsiningo Park Tuesday to discuss what is in store for the Spiedie Fest this year. Director of Parks Recreation & Youth Services Brenda Gowe was excited to speak about the event.

“This is an opportunity for us to introduce ourselves to people who are coming here for the first time, and re-introducing ourselves to people who may have not visited for a while,” said Gowe. “We pride ourselves on Otsiningo Park being a premiere Binghamton destination and the home of the Spiedie Fest.”

Broome County Executive Assistant Christopher Whalen said that musical performances will bring people out from the community, region, state and even country. Whalen highlighted the concerts specifically.

Musical performances include Tommy DeCarlo with John Waite as the opening act on Friday. Scotty McCreery on Saturday and Gavin Degraw on Sunday.

Saturday, State police partnered with event directors to host an open house with the goal to create a positive experience between law enforcement and the community with events such as:

Vehicles on display and demonstrations

Armored Vehicle, ATVs, marine patrol vessels and drones

Seatbelt convincer and roll-over stimulation that includes participation from guests

K9 demonstrations

Helicopter demonstrations by the Special Operations Response Team, or SORT, at noon and 2 p.m.

Other events in store for this weekend include:

Cocomelon meet-and-greet

Nearly 100 cornhole teams

The Kelly Labare 5K Run/Walk on Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

Car show with prizes Saturday and Sunday

Sand volleyball

DICK’S House of Sport putting greens

Food vendors from across the country

WBNG will have its own meet and greet Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. The 12 News morning team will participate in the Spiedie Cookoff on Sunday.

For more details follow this link.

Tickets are selling out fast. Visit your favorite Mirabito Store or the Spiedie Fest page here for tickets.

