On ‘World Lung Cancer Day,’ expert says you should take initiative to get screened

(WBNG) -- In honor of “World Lung Cancer Day,” Reality Check Coordinator for Tobacco Free Broome & Tioga Nikole Hurlbet told 12 News about the importance of high-risk individuals for cancer getting screened.

Hurlbert said when diagnosed early enough, lung cancer survival rates increase by five or more years by almost 56%. However, prevention is necessary to detect and treat lung cancer before it spreads.

She said several high-risk factors attribute to lung cancer: Few include air pollution, smoking, exposure to second-hand smoke and exposure to dangerous chemicals.

“Ninety% cases of lung cancer are caused by smoking cigarettes,” said Nikole Hurlbert “By making healthier choices, deciding not to smoke, or vape would reduce your chances of developing lung cancer tremendously. And if you are someone who smokes or vapes quitting would also reduce the chances of developing lung cancer.”

Hulbert said she wants people to remember that lung cancer can affect anyone and it is important for everyone to review their risk factors.

