Binghamton Rumble Ponies shutout New Hampshire 2-0, Luisangel Acuna goes hitless in debut

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies shutout the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 2-0 on Tuesday night to pick up their fifth straight win.

In his New York Mets organizational debut, Luisangel Acuna went 0-4 at the plate after starting at shortstop and hitting lead-off.

Binghamton got out in front early as Jose Peroza drove in Rowdey Jordan on an RBI single in the first to make it 1-0. Jordan then scored again in the third off a JT Schwartz single to make it 2-0.

On the mound, Dom Hamel picked up the win and improved his record to 5-5 as he struck out seven batters, allowing only two hits, and no runs across 6.1 innings pitched.

The teams will continue the series on Wednesday with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium.

