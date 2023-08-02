Canasawacta Golf Tournament celebrates its 65th anniversary

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Member-Guest Canasawacta Golf Tournament officially begins Thursday through Saturday and is bigger than ever.

Owner of Canasawacta Golf Club Tim Carson spoke about his excitement for the event.

“The big draw we have 100 teams, that’s 200 players which is our max,” said Carson. “We were hoping to cap it at 90, we had some demands after we met that so we’re feeling very fortunate.”

There are nine trophies on the line including the “Masters Flight Trophy” which goes to the team with the least swings. There are many more awards to be offered to hole-in-ones or closest to the pin.

“I just love seeing the people, this is what we gear our whole year towards. We have people coming from all over the country,” said Carson. “Some have joined the club just to play in this tournament.”

The course will be closed for outside play on Thursday through Saturday and re-open on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.