Chenango County Area Agency on Aging moves to a new location to benefit more seniors in Norwich

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Area Agency on Aging has moved to a new location in order to grow its program.

The new location is on 29 Sheldon St. inside the American Legion Post 189 in Norwich. The new site is not far from its current center on Court Street.

Nutrition Services Coordinator Erin Confer is excited about the opportunities this new move brings.

“It gives us more opportunities to collaborate and host events,” Confer said. “It’s just a bigger space overall and we actually have the area as well.”

The agency offers many services for seniors, including a free hot meal to those 60-years-old and older.

Confer noted that there are eight senior centers across Chenango County and they serve about 1,300 meals weekly. 80 of those meals are served at the Norwich Center.

The move is also a partnership with the American Legion: The largest Veterans Service Organization in the United States.

“The American Legion was very gracious when we started trying to figure out how to best meet the needs of our older adult population in the community for accessibility and availability,” said Chenango County Area Agency on Aging Director Heather Felter.

The move had many volunteers and seniors excited about the future of the agency.

“It seems like everybody really wants our program here and that is a step in the right direction,” said Norwich Site Manager Jasmynn Abrams.

To learn more about the services of the agency

