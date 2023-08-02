Cheri Lindsey’s killer could be granted parole for medical reasons, sheriff says

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Convicted murderer and rapist James B. Wales is once again being considered for parole.

That’s according to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, who said Wales is being considered by the parole board for potential release for medical reasons.

Wales was convicted in 1984 for the murder and rape of Cheri Lindsey, a 12-year-old Binghamton girl. He attacked her when she working on her paper route on Sturges Street in the city. He was sentenced to 33 and a half years in prison.

Wales was denied parole for the fourth time in April. He was previously denied parole in 2017, 2019 and 2021.

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar said he is opposed to Wales being granted parole and encourages the community to send their message of opposition as well to the board. The sheriff said he would discuss the matter more with Binghamton officials on Thursday. The Lindsey Family will also be present.

12 News reached out to the Broome County District Attorney’s Office for comment and is waiting to hear back.

Cheri A. Lindsey Memorial Park is named in her honor. Her father, David Lindsey, died on Feb. 28. He became a community advocate for victims of violent crimes after she died.

He told Around the Tiers in April 2022 that the park was a great way to honor Cheri and preserve her legacy.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

