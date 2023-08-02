Crews use 3,000 gallons of water to put out box truck engulfed in 50-foot flames

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A box truck carrying automotive parts and fluids was completely destroyed by a fire Tuesday evening.

Around 9:50 p.m., the Binghamton Fire Department responded to a report of a box truck fire at 17 Broad St. which is where the city’s Department of Public Work’s garage is located.

Officials said flames from the truck shot up 40 to 50 feet in the air and multiple vehicles were exposed to the flames. The truck had been delivering supplies to the garage and was around 25 to 30 feet from the building.

The Binghamton Fire Department noted that additional fire companies were called for water supply and to help fight the flames. Around 3,000 gallons of water were used to put out the fire.

The department said a firefighter suffered an injury to his forearm but was treated at a hospital and released.

The Department of Environmental Conservation assisted with clean-up efforts.

