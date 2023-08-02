Dapper Rascal Studio provides free haircuts to those in recovery

Binghamton (WBNG) -- Barbers were hard at work inside the Dapper Rascal studio in Binghamton on Tuesday. Providing free haircuts for recovering addicts from the Addiction Center of Broome County.

For barbers such as Jessica Santi these haircuts hold special meaning to her personally. She attends ACBC and has recovered through her own struggle with alcohol and has been sober for over 4 years.

She notes the impact a new haircut can have for patients on the road to recovery looking for a clean start.

“A lot of times people in addiction and recovery are looked over by a lot of people or kind of looked down on, it just gives them a way to feel good about themselves whether that’s like getting job interviews or like whatever the case may be like everyone deserves a second chance.”

The Dapper Rascal studio provides these haircuts every other month on one Tuesday. You can visit their Facebook page for more information.

