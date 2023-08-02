‘ElliQ,’ AI robot for seniors has positive results, NY State Office for Aging says

ALBANY (WBNG) -- The AI program “ElliQ” had several months to impress its senior users and did just that. The robot was recorded to be used 33 times a day for six days a week, according to the New York State Office for Aging.

Director of the NYS Office for Aging Greg Olsen announced progress on the robot and its functions.

“What’s been very exciting with the 10 to 12 innovations that we’ve put out is they are showing incredible success,” said Olsen. “So much so that many states across the country are replicating the models that we are putting into place.”

ElliQ was developed to enhance the lives of older adults by decreasing loneliness, isolation and depression. The AI tool is one of a kind, personalized, empathetic and goal-driven, the robot is unique to each of its users.

“The beauty of ElliQ is that the consumer is in control and any communication with anybody, a family member, a friend, a case manager, a physician, has to be in consent with the user,” said Olsen.

After nine months of collecting data on several hundred users, 95% have reported a decrease in loneliness and isolation. 96% of users have indicated their overall improvement in health and wellness.

“So far the data and feedback that we’ve received anecdotally from customers, case managers, even hospice nurses to the data we’ve been measuring its effectiveness, it’s really exceeded our expectations,” said Olsen.

Shipment began in late September. The average user is 83-years-old, lives alone in a low-income household, has chronic conditions and needs assistance.

