Endicott to increase security at northside pool

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- In an effort to address safety at Northside Pool in Endicott, the village is implementing enhanced security.

The village said to ensure a safe environment for everyone, the pool will be closed earlier and the village has arraigned for the presence of Street Department Personnel for added coverage.

According to the village, it is currently in the process of hiring monitors to oversee the pool, carousel and park.

Posted by Village Of Endicott on Tuesday, August 1, 2023

The village said the safety of staff and community is paramount.

