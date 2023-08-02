Family Enrichment Network hosts ‘Touch a Truck’ event to lessen children’s fears of emergency vehicles

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- For children, hearing loud sirens may be overwhelming and scary; but the Family Enrichment Network has come up with a solution.

The organization held its first-ever “Touch a Truck” event Wednesday. Children were able to touch ambulances, police cars and fire trucks. First responders at the event helped to educate the community.

Organizers said the event is to help make first responder vehicles seem less scary to children by allowing the youth to explore the outside, and even inside, of them.

“It gives children the opportunity to explore and experience truck and vehicles that they see in the community all the time but they may not be familiar with,” said Director of Program Development April Ramsay.

The event concluded at 1 p.m. Thursday. It was held in the parking lot at the Family Enrichment Network and on Cherry Street in Johnson City.

Touch a Truck events occur nationally.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.