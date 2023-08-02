Garage destroyed by fire in Cortland County

MARATHON, NY (WBNG) -- Emergency crews responded to a garage fire in Marathon Wednesday around 7:30 a.m.

The Marathon, Killawog, Virgil, Cortland and Willet fire departments responded to the blaze at Piety Ridge Road. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Officials said there were no injuries reported in the fire but the garage was totally destroyed. The house nearby sustained smoke damage.

It took around 20 minutes to put out.

