Garage destroyed by fire in Cortland County

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARATHON, NY (WBNG) -- Emergency crews responded to a garage fire in Marathon Wednesday around 7:30 a.m.

The Marathon, Killawog, Virgil, Cortland and Willet fire departments responded to the blaze at Piety Ridge Road. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Officials said there were no injuries reported in the fire but the garage was totally destroyed. The house nearby sustained smoke damage.

It took around 20 minutes to put out.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson City man arrested on rape charge against 15-year-old
Man charged with murdering infant with crossbow arraigned in court
Spiedie Fest conference
What to expect at the 2023 Spiedie Fest
Family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil for 1-year-old Chyasia Evans, who died...
Toddler dies after grandmother leaves her in hot car for 8 hours
A series of burglaries take over Ithaca businesses, including a coffee shop

Latest News

Dapper Rascal Studio provides free haircuts to those in recovery
Man charged with murdering infant with crossbow arraigned in court
Man charged with murdering infant with crossbow arraigned in court
Barber Studio provides free haircuts for recovering addicts