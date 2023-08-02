Here’s where you can drop off backpacks for the 2023 WBNG drive
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- With summer coming to a close, school is getting ready to start back up.
This means WBNG is holding its annual backpack drive. You can donate a backpack to help a student that is in need of one for the school year.
The drive officially begins on Aug. 8 and goes through Sept. 3. You can drop off a backpack at the following locations:
Hatala Orthodontics:
- 165 Riverside Dr. in Johnson City
Endwell Family Physicians:
- 415 Hooper Rd. in Endwell
Excellus BlueCross BlueShield:
- 47 Riverside Dr. in Johnson City
Tioga State Bank:
- 1430 Upper Front St. in Binghamton
- 1250 Vestal Pkwy E. in Vestal
- 510 Hooper Rd. in Endwell
- 923 State Rt. 17C in Owego
- 1 N. Main St. in Spencer, NY
Backpacks can be picked up at Catholic Charities Food Pantry at 100 Main St. in Binghamton.
