Here’s where you can drop off backpacks for the 2023 WBNG drive

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- With summer coming to a close, school is getting ready to start back up.

This means WBNG is holding its annual backpack drive. You can donate a backpack to help a student that is in need of one for the school year.

The drive officially begins on Aug. 8 and goes through Sept. 3. You can drop off a backpack at the following locations:

Hatala Orthodontics:

  • 165 Riverside Dr. in Johnson City

Endwell Family Physicians:

  • 415 Hooper Rd. in Endwell

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield:

  • 47 Riverside Dr. in Johnson City

Tioga State Bank:

  • 1430 Upper Front St. in Binghamton
  • 1250 Vestal Pkwy E. in Vestal
  • 510 Hooper Rd. in Endwell
  • 923 State Rt. 17C in Owego
  • 1 N. Main St. in Spencer, NY

Backpacks can be picked up at Catholic Charities Food Pantry at 100 Main St. in Binghamton.

