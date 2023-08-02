Here’s where you can drop off backpacks for the 2023 WBNG drive

(WBNG) -- With summer coming to a close, school is getting ready to start back up.

This means WBNG is holding its annual backpack drive. You can donate a backpack to help a student that is in need of one for the school year.

The drive officially begins on Aug. 8 and goes through Sept. 3. You can drop off a backpack at the following locations:

Hatala Orthodontics:

165 Riverside Dr. in Johnson City

Endwell Family Physicians:

415 Hooper Rd. in Endwell

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield:

47 Riverside Dr. in Johnson City

Tioga State Bank:

1430 Upper Front St. in Binghamton

1250 Vestal Pkwy E. in Vestal

510 Hooper Rd. in Endwell

923 State Rt. 17C in Owego

1 N. Main St. in Spencer, NY

Backpacks can be picked up at Catholic Charities Food Pantry at 100 Main St. in Binghamton.

