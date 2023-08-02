Little Oak Cafe & Bistro carries family tradition

CONKLIN (WBNG) -- The Little Oak Cafe & Bistro continued its long-standing tradition of serving hungry customers in the Town of Conklin with quality meals ranging from sandwiches to beautifully crafted cakes.

Co-owner Julianne Ludka and her late partner Michael Kapogiannatos were the owners of Red Oak Cafe in Binghamton for over 30 years. When the pandemic hit, doors closed in October 2020 and Kapogiannatos died in July 2021.

Ludka said opening the Little Oak Cafe & Bistro has helped preserve her late partner’s creations while simultaneously allowing her to do what she loved: serving all of her hungry friends and customers.

“It’s kind of like I’m honoring him because I’m carrying on what he taught me all those years,” said Ludka. “I love when our old customers come in, when I sit here at home nobody comes to see me, when I’m at work I have two hundred friends at one time.”

The Little Oak Cafe & Bistro is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, you can visit the Facebook page.

