Little Oak Cafe & Bistro carries family tradition

By Keith Jouganatos
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONKLIN (WBNG) -- The Little Oak Cafe & Bistro continued its long-standing tradition of serving hungry customers in the Town of Conklin with quality meals ranging from sandwiches to beautifully crafted cakes.

Co-owner Julianne Ludka and her late partner Michael Kapogiannatos were the owners of Red Oak Cafe in Binghamton for over 30 years. When the pandemic hit, doors closed in October 2020 and Kapogiannatos died in July 2021.

Ludka said opening the Little Oak Cafe & Bistro has helped preserve her late partner’s creations while simultaneously allowing her to do what she loved: serving all of her hungry friends and customers.

“It’s kind of like I’m honoring him because I’m carrying on what he taught me all those years,” said Ludka. “I love when our old customers come in, when I sit here at home nobody comes to see me, when I’m at work I have two hundred friends at one time.”

The Little Oak Cafe & Bistro is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, you can visit the Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson City man arrested on rape charge against 15-year-old
Man charged with murdering infant with crossbow arraigned in court
James B. Wales was convicted in 1984 for the murder of 12-year-old Cheri Lindsey, who was...
Cheri Lindsey’s killer could be granted parole for medical reasons, sheriff says
Spiedie Fest conference
What to expect at the 2023 Spiedie Fest
Johnson City to reimagine EJ Theme Park into ‘Worker’s Park’

Latest News

Tioga County Fair looking for volunteers
‘ElliQ,’ AI robot for seniors has positive results, NY State Office for Aging says
Here’s where you can drop off backpacks for the 2023 WBNG drive
Cheri Lindsey’s killer could be granted parole for medical reasons, sheriff says