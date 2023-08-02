Local artist discusses identity through hand-made fabric sculptures in new solo exhibition

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- After eight months of preparations, Broome County artist based in Binghamton Anna Warfield’s largest exhibition of her career will open at the Roberson Museum on Aug. 4.

There are two main components of the exhibition:

“From Inside Her Eyelids” is the main exhibition space that is the pinnacle of Warfield’s work to date. These pieces are everything she’s worked towards and where she wants to keep going.

“Placid Thoughts” is located in the back that will display older works and pieces that are incomplete thoughts. These are meant to give context and teach how the main works were created.

“There’s something really amazing about being able to show basically every single piece of work I have still in my inventory,” said Warfield. “So, it’s 63 pieces of individual works all in one place.”

Warfield connects her communications and art degrees by creating dimensional text-based sculptures out of fabric. The text of the sculptures was taken from the original poems she wrote.

The theme of Warfield’s exhibition surrounds gender, sexuality, identity and understanding yourself as an individual. She engaged with ideas related to the body, sexuality, femininity and relearning to build on a rich history of textiles as “women’s work,” that confronts the complexities of Feminine identity and expression. Femininity is represented in the various shades of pink in each piece, with several blue pieces as well.

Warfield said this theme represents her personal struggles about sexuality and comes from a place that questions the complexities of acceptance and resentment.

“The work is deeply personal,” said Warfield. “I think anyone who’s making art is probably going to be coming from a personal place with it. But I hope I’m presenting these ideas in a way that is not just about me but makes it accessible to a wider audience.”

Warfield said this exhibition was a huge opportunity and wanted to make the best of it.

“I know that it’s evocative and I know it’s exciting,” said Warfield. “When I step into this gallery I light up. I’m excited, nervous, challenged and I hope that can resonate with others as well.”

“Placid Thoughts” and ”From Inside Her Eyelids” will open Aug. 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. where the Roberson Museum will have half-price admission. Warfield will be holding an artist talk between 6:30 and 7 p.m. The exhibition will remain open during museum hours for a whole year. On Sept. 15, there will be a “Pack the Gallery with Pink” party at Warfield’s exhibition.

