Rumble Ponies to dedicate weekend to 2023 Spiedie Fest

(WBNG)
By Benjamin Hodil
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Rumble Ponies announced the plan to play as the “Binghamton Spiedies” to celebrate the 2023 Spiedie Fest and its importance to the Southern Tier.

General Manager of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies John “JB” Bayne announced how they plan to incorporate the Spiedie Fest into the game.

“I think it is a testament to what the Spiedie Fest committee has done over the years to bring this to our community, and we really feel proud to be able to embrace it,” said Bayne.

The weekend celebration will begin by offering two-for-one spiedies on Thursday. On Friday, there will be a T-shirt giveaway in courtesy of the leadership alliance and The Agency. On Saturday, the stadium will temporarily be renamed “Spiederitaville” and rally towels will be handed out for the game.

The team will be sporting new jerseys that say “Binghamton Spiedies” on them. The following Monday the jerseys will be auctioned off for charity and the money will be donated to the Life Choices Center for helping young fathers.

