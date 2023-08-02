Showers will return to the forecast soon

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear early. Clouds increase with a small chance of a shower overnight. Low: 55-62

Thursday: Partial sun. 30% chance of a few stray showers. Lots of dry time expected. High: 78-83

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy and turning a bit more muggy. Low: 60-66

Forecast Discussion:

Another quiet night is coming our way tonight but it will not be as chilly as recent nights. Lows stay in the 50s.

For Thursday, the weather turns a bit more unsettled. We expect sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s. The chance of a rain shower or two is around 30%. Long dry periods are expected and not everyone will see rain.

More humidity comes into play Friday and there may be some heavy downpours. The chance of showers and storms is around 90%. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Any storms that do form could produce gusty winds.

The weekend looks pleasant with highs in the 70s to around 80. Both days are still shaping up to be dry.

