Southern Tier hospitals to receive more than $111M in Medicare Wage Index Payments after being ‘shortchanged’

(WBNG) -- US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Wednesday that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has finalized a rule that would give around $1 billion of increased payments to Upstate New York hospitals.

According to Schumer’s office, the Southern Tier hospitals are estimated to receive more than $111 million in Medicare Wage Index Payments. Specifically, Lourdes Hospital will receive more than $24 million, UHS hospitals will receive nearly $44 million and Guthrie Cortland Medical Center will receive almost $5 million.

Schumer said the money means more jobs and better healthcare for the average New Yorker.

“This is one of the biggest shots in the arm for federal funding Upstate NY hospitals have seen in decades,” said Schumer. “This will be a monumental boost to healthcare for our families and to help our healthcare providers fix budget shortfalls, address doctor and nurse shortages and so much more.”

Schumer said the Medicare Wage Index rate is used to determine how much money the U.S. government pays hospitals for labor costs when they treat Medicare patients. Each metro area is assigned a rate that dictates whether they receive more or less than the national average for healthcare labor costs, however, historically hospitals in Upstate NY had received less than the true cost of providing healthcare for the areas they served. The senator said these hospitals have been “shortchanged.”

“Years from now, we will look back at today as a pivotal moment for our Upstate New York hospitals,” Schumer said. “From Albany to Buffalo, and Binghamton to Watertown, hospitals big and small, in rural and urban areas, will finally get the support and full reimbursements they have long deserved and have been denied for too long.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.