Syracuse football opens camp for 2023 season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Syracuse football team opened up their preseason camp on Wednesday with their first practice.

The Orange are coming off a 7-6 season in 2022, where they started 6-0 and ranked as high as #14 in the polls. However, in week eight, they lost to Clemson 27-21 on the road, and that started a five-game losing streak. Syracuse then lost 28-20 in the Pinstripe Bowl to Minnesota.

In 2023, the team is hoping to remain more consistent and that starts on day one of practice.

“August is all about recovery. You can’t just go in and not take care of your body. Hit the cold tub, hit the hot tub, stretch, and recover. Reload the body. Reload the castle so you can give another one hundred percent out there,” said Syracuse head coach Dino Babers.

This season, the team has an offense headlined by two big names in senior quarterback Garrett Shrader and junior tight end Oronde Gadsden II.

Shrader is entering his third season under center for the Orange and is one of the most prolific dual-threat QBs in the country. He is one of just five active FBS quarterbacks with 5,000+ passing yards and 1,500+ rushing yards.

“This team will be bowl eligible. It’s just now, what else can we do to win those close games. I think two years ago we lost four games by three points. Last year we were 6-0, and we get beat up. Had a tough stretch. This team is deeper than both of those teams. We have more talent than both of those teams in the past two years,” said Shrader.

Shrader will be throwing to his favorite target Gadsden for another year after the two combined for a special 2022 season. Last year, Gadsden led the nation in receiving yards for a tight end while also setting program records for receptions by a sophomore, most receptions by a tight end, and most receiving yards by a tight end.

“Every team is going to go at me and I’m going to go at them. I want to get as many yards as I can every game. Score as many touchdowns and catch as many balls as I can,” said Gadsden.

Both Shrader and Gadsden were named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, making Syracuse just one of sixteen schools with multiple players on the 85-person list.

The Orange will have five weeks of practice before they kick off their season on Saturday, September 2nd at 7 p.m. against Colgate at the JMA Wireless Dome.

