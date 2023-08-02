Tioga County Fair looking for volunteers

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT
OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Fair returns to Owego for the 164th year on Aug. 9 to 14.

Board Member of the Tioga County Fair Jim Morris said they are still looking for volunteers to help out. The main focus is getting help for Admission Gates where training will be provided 15 minutes before each shift.

“The fair runs 100% on volunteers,” said Morris “Whether it be the volunteers working at the gate collecting tickets, helping us pick up trash, all the way down to our board member staff.”

If you are interested in being a volunteer follow the link.

