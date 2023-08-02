Wonderful weather continues!

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 71-78.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Low: 54-60.

Thursday: Sunshine early before increasing clouds. Isolated showers. Chance of rain 30%. High: 76-82.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms. Low: 57-65.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and a few thunderstorms. Chance of rain 60%. High: 77. Low: 57.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 78. Low: 54.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 80. Low: 64.

Monday: Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain 60%. High: 79. Low: 63.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 78. Low: 59.

Forecast Discussion:

Sunny skies will dominate the skies today as high pressure remains in control. Highs will reach the mid-70s. It will not be as cool as the last few days overnight, with lows in the upper-50s under mixed clouds.

Most of the day Thursday will remain dry under a mix of sun and clouds. However, a few pop-up showers can’t be ruled out. Highs will climb into the low-80s. Clouds will begin to thicken on Thursday night, as a cold front crosses the region. This will set off showers and a few thunderstorms during the night. The storm risk continues into Friday, with a few pockets of heavy rain possible. It will be a bit more humid, making it feel warmer than the high of 77.

Rain quickly moves out, and the weekend is looking fantastic for Spiedie Fest. High pressure will build in, allowing for mostly sunny skies on Saturday and partial sunshine on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper-70s to near 80 on both days.

Another system passes by on Monday, setting off more rain and thunderstorms. Highs will reach the upper 70s. Sunshine will return on Tuesday, with highs in the upper-70s.

