Binghamton Police remember Officer Lee Barta 28 years after his death

(Binghamton Police Department)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Thursday marks 28 years since Binghamton Police Officer Lee E. Barta died.

Officer Barta was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 3, 1995. He was shot and killed by a suspect who hiding in a closet on Liberty Street. That suspect later committed suicide.

(Binghamton Police Department)

Barta, who was an officer with the Binghamton Police Department for four years, now has a community center named after him. He also was a military veteran.

“Our thoughts and prayer are with his family,” said the Binghamton Police Department.

