Broome County Sheriff’s Office offers free Narcan kits for visitors and inmates

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In June, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Addiction Center of Broome County to provide free Narcan/Naloxone kits available to discharged inmates as well as visitors. The kits are available at the Correctional Facility and the Law Enforcement Administration Building.

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar said ever since the partnership began, over 70 free Narcan kits have been distributed to visitors alone. He also said every incarcerated individual who leaves the facility is given Narcan whether or not they want it.

“We know that in this community unfortunately like so many other communities throughout this great state, communities are battling the surge of addiction so it’s important to us that we’re getting as much Narcan in the hands of the community as possible,” said Sheriff Akshar.

The Sheriff wants everyone to know, anyone who comes to the sheriff’s office can get a free kit with no questions asked and you can take as many kits as you think you might need.

“At the end of the day, from my point of view, my perspective, it is always important for us to get as much Narcan in the hands of this community as possible,” said Akshar. “The reality is, there’s no coming back from an overdose, that is the reality so if I can give folks the tools, they need to save a life, that’s our commitment.”

