Broome County Sheriff’s Office offers free Narcan kits for visitors and inmates

By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In June, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Addiction Center of Broome County to provide free Narcan/Naloxone kits available to discharged inmates as well as visitors. The kits are available at the Correctional Facility and the Law Enforcement Administration Building.

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar said ever since the partnership began, over 70 free Narcan kits have been distributed to visitors alone. He also said every incarcerated individual who leaves the facility is given Narcan whether or not they want it.

“We know that in this community unfortunately like so many other communities throughout this great state, communities are battling the surge of addiction so it’s important to us that we’re getting as much Narcan in the hands of the community as possible,” said Sheriff Akshar.

The Sheriff wants everyone to know, anyone who comes to the sheriff’s office can get a free kit with no questions asked and you can take as many kits as you think you might need.

“At the end of the day, from my point of view, my perspective, it is always important for us to get as much Narcan in the hands of this community as possible,” said Akshar. “The reality is, there’s no coming back from an overdose, that is the reality so if I can give folks the tools, they need to save a life, that’s our commitment.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson City man arrested on rape charge against 15-year-old
James B. Wales was convicted in 1984 for the murder of 12-year-old Cheri Lindsey, who was...
Cheri Lindsey’s killer could be granted parole for medical reasons, sheriff says
Man charged with murdering infant with crossbow arraigned in court
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm
Spiedie Fest conference
What to expect at the 2023 Spiedie Fest

Latest News

Broome County Sheriff’s Office offers free Narcan kits for visitors and inmates
Tioga County Fair looking for volunteers
Little Oak Cafe & Bistro carries family tradition
‘ElliQ,’ AI robot for seniors has positive results, NY State Office for Aging says